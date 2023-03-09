LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Joyce Marie Darnell McKinney, 74, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday. McKinney died Tuesday, March 7.

