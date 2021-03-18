Joyce Marie Brown Smith, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Services will be held at North Frankfort Baptist Church on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at North Frankfort Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday. 

Smith, Joyce pic.jpg

Joyce Marie Smith

Joyce was born in Frankfort on October 16, 1936, to the late Allen Shields Brown and Clara Mae Noel Brown. She retired from Bellsouth after serving many years as an Administrative Assistant.

Joyce was a devoted member of North Frankfort Baptist Church where she remained very active in church service including teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and serving as Treasurer. She loved trips to Gatlinburg and going camping.

Joyce was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan. As a natural caretaker and hard worker, Joyce was always willing to provide a helping hand. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. 

She is survived by her children, Vicki Smith and Kevin Smith; siblings, Doris Ann Johnson, Allen Leroy Brown (Rosie), Ralph Eugene Brown (Patsy); and Larry Michael Brown; grandchildren, Christopher McDonald, Zachary Tillman, Thomas Williams, Tanner Smith, Travis Smith, and Wyatt Smith and by 5 great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Raymond “Oscar” Smith, Jr.; siblings, Darrell Wayne Brown and Lowell Larue Brown; and granddaughter, Amber Lee McDonald.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to North Frankfort Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription