Joyce McDonald

Joyce Jones McDonald, 81, wife of Arch McDonald Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home with her loving husband by her side.
Joyce was born on April 15, 1939, in Franklin County, Kentucky, and was the daughter of the late Betty Ola Miller Jones and Alfred Chic Jones.
Joyce was a graduate of Peaks Mill School in Franklin County, Kentucky. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and a devoted loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved everyone she came in contact with and always found the best in each person.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Arch McDonald Jr.; their daughter, Lisa Perkins (Roger); their sons, Arch T. McDonald, Rickey McDonald, Jeff McDonald (Angela), Chris McDonald (Dawn) and Shawn McDonald (Cindy); 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lillian Brewer (James).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.
Private graveside services will be held for Joyce Jones McDonald at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). A special thank you goes out to nurses Judy, Lori and Lori of Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
