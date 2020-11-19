Joyce McGaughey pic.jpg

Joyce McGaughey

Joyce Ann Hulker McGaughey, age 65, passed away at home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. A private service will be held. 

Ms. McGaughey was born in Frankfort on July 6, 1955, to the late Edward Allen Hulker and Helen Mae Shuck Hulker. She spent most of her time working in the Stewart Home School Kitchen. Ms. McGaughey cherished time spent with her grandchildren and playing many games of Scrabble. 

She is survived by her daughter, April Leeann Wooldridge (Chad), of Frankfort; brother, Eddie Hulker (Donna Sue), of Harrodsburg; sister, Debbie Sacre (Toby) of Waddy; and grandchildren, Anthony William Wooldridge and Landon Michael Edward Wooldridge, of Frankfort. She was also blessed with two nieces. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Service information

Nov 23
Visitation
Monday, November 23, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
