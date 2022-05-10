Joyce N. Harrod

Joyce Ann Nelson Harrod, age 84, passed away at home on Thursday, May 9, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Mrs. Harrod was born in Barbourville, West Virginia, on September 22, 1937, to the late Okey Lee Nelson and Elsie Lewis Nelson. She graduated from Cumberland College where she was Miss Cumberland College during her senior year. Mrs. Harrod taught special education for many years and retired from Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles, games, and especially enjoyed watching gameshows.

She loved being a grandmother and entertaining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Harrod was a loving, dedicated mother and had a special bond with her sons-in-law. As long as she was able, she would always come to the door and wave goodbye. She will be remembered as a devoted Christian woman. 

She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Dr. Allen Floyd Harrod; daughters, Carol Bolin (Ken), Cheryl Harrod (Eddie), Elizabeth Schulte (Mark), and Teresa Miller (Brian); Dr. Yunior Hernandez, whom she loved like a son; siblings, Richard Nelson and Janet Ratliffe (Jimmie); grandchildren, Amanda Varney (Carl), Kenneth Allen Bolin, Andy Bolin (Alex), Allison Wilson (Dan), Lindsey McDonald (Jason), Corey Tincher (Jacob), and Megan Miller; and by 15 loving great-grandchildren. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bernard Nelson, Leslie Nelson and Aletha Osborne.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Bolin, Andy Bolin, Mark Schulte, Eddie Creech, Dan Wilson and Jason McDonald.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kirksville Baptist Church, Kirksville, KY 40475.

