DANVILLE — Services for Joyce Ann Keith Oakley, 56, will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Stith Funeral Home in Danville. Burial will be at Raven Creek Cemetery in Harrison County. A gathering of friends and family will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Oakley died on Monday, June 20.

