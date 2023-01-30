Joyce Parrish

Joyce Parrish

Joyce Ann Tucker Parrish, age 83, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Services will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronnie McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. 

Mrs. Parrish was born in Frankfort on March 4, 1939, to the late William Sleet Tucker and Margaret Hazel Gayhart Tucker. She retired from Kentucky State University after serving 19 years of service as an administrative specialist. She was a member of Peaks Mill Christian Church.

