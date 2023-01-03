Joyce Robinson Cobb, 87, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was born in Congleton, England, on March 23, 1934, to Richard Robinson and Elizabeth “Minni” Mayer.

Joyce Robinson Cobb

She worked for the Office of Probation and Parole as an administrative assistant for 20 years until she retired. Joyce loved to travel the world; she was fearless. She was a loving mother and grandmother, but a terrible photographer! She loved her yorkies and going shopping.  

