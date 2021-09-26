LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Joyce Cheak Royalty, 83, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5–8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service. Royalty died Sunday at her home.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Royalty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

