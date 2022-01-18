Services for Joyce Sturgill, 84, Frankfort will be held Thursday 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church.

​Joyce died Saturday at her home. She was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, to Minnie Pearl Adams and Delbert Maurice Kegley and was a 1955 graduate of Lewis County High School. She was a teacher and member of the homemakers club and St. Paul United Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending church activities and Commonwealth Stadium (Kroger Field) since its opening. 

Survivors include her son, Tony (Julie Cariota) Sturgill, Calimesa, California; sister, Debbie Kegley, Vanceburg; brother, Ronnie (Christine) Kegley, Houston, Texas; grandson, Jonathon (Bree) Sturgill, Georgetown; and great-grandchildren, Lawson and Cohen Sturgill.

Her husband Gene preceded her in death. 

Pallbearers will be Jeff Swinford, Mark Mangeot, Kenny Stiles, Jonathon Sturgill, Adam Stiles and J.W. Brown.

