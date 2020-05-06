VERSAILLES — A celebration of life service for Joyce Woolums Slugantz, 75, will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Slugantz died Tuesday.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Slugantz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Beshear reports nearly 160 more virus cases in Kentucky
- Favre repaying $1.1 M for no-show speeches, auditor says
- Golden Gate Fields to resume live horse racing on May 14
- Uber lays off 3,700 as virus upends sharing economy
- SEC schools expect campuses to be open in the fall
- Patchwork decisions throw wrinkle in college football plans
- Ex-Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr transferring to Kentucky
- Four MLS teams allow individual workouts, more to follow
Most Popular
Articles
- Body discovered off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is missing Frankfort woman
- ‘A fascinating woman‘: Thomas remembered for talent, intelligence
- Virgil 'Gene' Snyder
- C-130s to fly over Frankfort on Friday as part of Operation American Resolve
- 14th case of COVID-19 in Franklin County is a minor
- Friends, family remember young Frankfort mother with drive-by parade for her kids
- Man wounded by police was yelling at mother, report says
- Franklin County farmer juggling effects of COVID-19 pandemic
- What COVID-19 data could slow the reopening of Kentucky's economy?
- KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Frankfort
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Time to remove Trump, McConnell and Barr from office (7)
- Cameron responds to 'heavy-handed' action against protesters (7)
- Letter: Writer responds to 'misstatements' (6)
- Jim Waters: School choice left undone — again (6)
- City one step closer to drafting conservation easement for Leslie Morris Park; designation could make bike ban permanent (6)
- Guest columnist: FRMC is diligent in fight against COVID-19 (6)
- Editorial: Number of local COVID-19 cases should be straightforward answer, not multiple choice (5)
- Protesters advocating for Kentucky to reopen interrupt Beshear's press conference (5)
- Letter: Governor is killing economy, trampling on Constitution (5)
- Guest columnist: Looking at the COVID-19 numbers, social distancing is our recourse (5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.