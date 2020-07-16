VERSAILLES — Visitation for Juanita Jones "Nita" Akers, 82, will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. A graveside service will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Akers died Thursday.

