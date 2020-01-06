Juanita Augustson .jpg

Juanita Augustson

Juanita W. Augustson, 76, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 16, 1943, Juanita was the daughter of the late JD Wilhoit and Emma Pate Combs.

Juanita retired from state of Kentucky, payroll department.

She is preceded in death by her son, James Augustson; and her sister, Elizabeth Campbell. 

She is survived by her stepchildren, Patrick McDermott III (Rose and grandchild Erin), Robert McDermott (Candace) and Nanette Evans; as well as her nephew and nieces, Jason Leathers (Sherri Walker), Tich Blacketer (Wayne) and Nikki Leathers (Brandon Wolverton). She has many other great-nieces and nephews; and a sister, Becky (Tony) Benassi.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan 11, beginning at 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Frankfort, with a remembrance time directly following in the community hall, sponsored by the ladies group of Hope Lutheran.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rogers Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
3:00PM
Hope Lutheran Church
1251 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
