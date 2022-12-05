Juanita Best Glass, 95, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Roy “Junie” Temple Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Juanita Glass.jpeg

Juanita Best Glass

Juanita Best Glass was born on March 16, 1927, to the late George Best and Ida Mae Whitehouse. She always held the fond memories of Sunday gatherings at her parent’s house that was full of Christian love. Juanita was the 10th of 11 children. She will be remembered for her love of cooking and for the love she held for her family. Juanita attended Bridgeport Christian Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Glass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription