LAWRENCEBURG — Arrangements for Juanita "Carol" West Waldridge, 75, wife of Edward L. Waldridge, are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Waldridge died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Waldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

