Juanita Combs, of Frankfort, Kentucky, age 69, wife to Phares Combs, passed away in Lexington at U.K. Medical Center on Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was born in Clay County, Kentucky, on December 8, 1951, to the late Mary Belle Gumm and Dewey McKinney, Sr.

Juanita was a self-employed house cleaner. She loved fishing, her flowers, gardening, and enjoyed cooking and visiting festivals.

In addition to her husband, Phares,  she is survived by her son, Edward Lee Combs of Fisherville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Charles Combs of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Gavin Combs, and Isla Combs, both of Fisherville, Kentucky; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Combs of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Combs.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the funeral home with Rev. Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with James Combs, Mark Dillow, Wesley Wilson, Michael Gross, Austin Dillow, and Cody Dillow serving as pallbearers.

