Services for Juanita Edwards, 83, widow of Albert Randall Edwards, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Clark Legacy Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  Edwards died Tuesday, Dec. 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription