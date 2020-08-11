LAWRENCEBURG — No public services are scheduled for Juanita McClees Mullins, 81, wife of Kenneth L. Mullins. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Mullins died Monday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

