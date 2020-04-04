VERSAILLES — A private graveside service will be held for Juanita Neal Nichols, 83, at Versailles Cemetery. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Nichols died Friday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

