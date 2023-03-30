Juanita M. Brooks Taulbee, of Florida, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023. The widow of James Taulbee, Juanita was born July 25, 1937, in Clark County, Kentucky, to the late Roscoe Green and Virginia Delfie Means Brooks. 

She was a member of the Church of Pentecost in Frankfort, Kentucky, and loved being involved in church activities. Patricia was also a member of a Christian singing group who did special inspirational singing in other churches as a part of their Christian witness.

Service information

Apr 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 4
Visitation
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Apr 4
Burial
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
2:00PM-2:30PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
