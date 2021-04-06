LAWRENCEBURG — Judith Carol Crawley Bates Purple, 75, mother of Barbara Carol Chilton, of Lawrenceburg, and Troy Stephen Bates, of Frankfort, died Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.

