It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Judith “Judy” Ann Bowen, 76, of Frankfort, who passed away on September 27, 2022.

Judy retired from the Kentucky state government where she worked in the Department of Education.

Judith Bowen.jpg

Judith 'Judy' Ann Bowen
