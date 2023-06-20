Judith “Judi” Marie Quire, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Frankfort. Judi was born to the late Thomas and Palmina Malvone-Bath on June 18, 1945, in Medford, Massachusetts.

Judi Quire.jpeg

Judith Marie Quire

Judi worked in the President's office at the University of Kentucky, as well as with many dear friends at DataBeam Corp. She was an active member of The Journey on Leestown Road where she was involved in several women’s worship groups. Her love for the lord was palpable in every aspect of her life, and she enjoyed sharing her faith with everyone she met.

