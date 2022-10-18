Judy Ann Ogden Darmand, age 73, passed away at home on Monday, October 17, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday. 

Born August 25, 1949, to Estill Clayton Ogden and Elaugh Fogg Ogden, Judy was raised in Mount Olivet, Kentucky, where she graduated from Deming High School in 1967 and attended Morehead University. Following, she moved to Frankfort, Kentucky and joined the National Guard and worked for the Kentucky State Labor Department and the Capital Plaza Hotel.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription