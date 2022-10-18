Judy Ann Ogden Darmand, age 73, passed away at home on Monday, October 17, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday.
Born August 25, 1949, to Estill Clayton Ogden and Elaugh Fogg Ogden, Judy was raised in Mount Olivet, Kentucky, where she graduated from Deming High School in 1967 and attended Morehead University. Following, she moved to Frankfort, Kentucky and joined the National Guard and worked for the Kentucky State Labor Department and the Capital Plaza Hotel.
She also worked for the former Mayor Pete Flynn at the Statesman and Flynn Restaurant. Her decision to stay in the hospitality industry brought her to leasing the Clubhouse at Ancient Age Distillery. In addition to breakfast and lunch for employees, she catered weddings and meetings for any organization. The quality and friendly service made her reputation in Frankfort. When the distillery was sold to Sazerac, she decided to become a restaurant owner and opened the Eastside Diner and served the public for almost 20 years.
In those 20 years, she made many lifelong friends. Unknown to many, was how she made sure she people that were having a hard time were fed and taken care of at her expense. Seeing this, the customers started to help too.
Eastside Diner was a place of happiness and friendliness. It was an awarded restaurant of the year for two straight years. Judy will be missed by her many friends and associates.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Forrest, Foster, M.C. and Gary.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Darmand; son, Shawn K. Ogden; grandchildren, Tyler Ogden; great-grandchildren, Caden Ogden and Shawn Ogden; sisters; Linda “Sally” Ogden Poe (Steve) and Brenda Ogden Redmon (John); by Joseph’s sons, Andrew Darmand and Christopher Darmand (Amy); and grandchildren, Anna Claire and Emily Kate. She was also blessed with a host of nieces and nephews, including special niece, Leslie Redmon; nephew, Troy Redmon; and great-niece, Adrian Goff.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
