Judy (Rosie) Blackburn, 79, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Louisville.

She had worked a number of years at Shelby Industries. She was a member of the Highland Baptist Church.

She loved being a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. She also loved to garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Blackburn; and her daughter, Kimberly Chapman.

She is survived by her beloved dog, Buck; her sisters, Dorothy Morrow and Twila Waldridge; her granddaughter, Misty Zemla; her great-granddaughter, Jazmine Satterley; her great-great-granddaughter, Vayda George; and several nieces and nephews including, John Morrow (Helen), Larry Morrow, and Gary Morrow.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Platt officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the funeral home. Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the Grove Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Tyson’s Chance Animal Foundation P.O. Box 1347, Shelbyville, KY 40066.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Blackburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription