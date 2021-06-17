Judy Carol Hillard, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Todd Lester officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Hillard, Judy photo - Copy.jpeg

Judy C. Hillard

Judy was born in Sadieville, Kentucky, on April 7, 1949, to the late Chester Dixon and Elizabeth Frances Perkins Dixon. Judy graduated from Georgetown High School and took a two-year study at home from LaSalle University.

She retired from Elizabethtown Orthopedic Associates in 2010, where she served as the Office Manager for over 13 years. Prior to retirement, she served as the Personnel Director at the Kentucky Horse Park and worked at First Security National Bank and Trust Company in interior design.

Judy had a special gift of connecting with people. She made each person feel special and important. A selfless and kind-hearted person, Judy was always thinking of others and not of herself. In every step along the way, she made special friends and she never forgot them.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her close friends. Judy was passionate about her involvement in the community where she served on the Hospice Board in Elizabethtown, was a Rotarian and Paul Harris Fellow, as well as a Past President of the Woman’s Club in Frankfort.

Judy was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Above all, she loved her family and will be remembered for being a wonderful and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Lloyd C. Hillard, Jr; daughter, Tammy M. Moore (David) of Georgetown; stepdaughter, Jennifer G. Finley of Louisville; siblings, Beverly Wade Goldey (Roy) of Cynthiana and Becky Bronaugh (John) of Lexington; grandchildren, Christian T. Moore of Georgetown, Ryan H. Moore, of Georgetown; and by nieces and nephews, Amy Heib, Allyson Fakes, Andrea Nestor, Dean Wade, Wesley Wade, Mark Dixon, Matthew Dixon, and Hunter Burlew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Lane Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

