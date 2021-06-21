A celebration of life for Judy C. Hillard, 72, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Hillard died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Hillard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

