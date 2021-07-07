SHELBYVILLE — Jewell “Judy” Lane Poe Cheak, 79, of Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday July 6, 2021, in Shelbyville. 

She was a member of Waddy Baptist Church and a retired Clerk with the Shelby County Sanitation District and worked part-time for the Shelbyville Water Company. She loved working with the public and was dedicated to her job. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura Poe; her foster parents, Worlie and Pattie Cornish; an infant baby son; and a brother. 

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herbert Loyd Cheak of Shelbyville; a son, Loyd Cheak, Jr. of Shelbyville; two daughters, Teresa Moore of Waddy, KY, and Melissa Pullium (Gil, Jr.) of Graefenburg, KY; three granddaughters, Cindy Harris Scarcklet (Tyler, Crystal Harris Jewell (Jonathan) and Emma Brooke Cheak; one grandson, Blake Pullium; six great-grandchildren, Elinor Scharcklet, Carlie Scharcklet, Easton Scharcklet, Jaxsen Jewell, Jessica Jewell and Ava Lathrem; four sisters and one brother, all of Frankfort; a sister from West Virginia.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. 

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home with the Rev. Tex Selph and Jo Ann Lynch officiating. Burial to follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville. 

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home. 

Expressions of Sympathy: Waddy Baptist Church Building Fund or Hosparus. 

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Cheak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

