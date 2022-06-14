VERSAILLES — Services for Judy Evelyn Litteral, 71, wife of Eddie Litteral, will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday, June 20, at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Litteral died Sunday, June 12. 

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Litteral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

