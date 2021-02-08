A graveside service for Judy Katherine Tingle Hensley, 67, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hensley died Sunday.

