LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Judy Teresa Robinson Hutton, 68, wife of Lynn D. Hutton, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hutton died Friday at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Hutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription