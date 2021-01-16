LAWRENCEBURG — Private services will be held for Judy Teresa Robinson Hutton, 68, wife of Lynn D. Hutton, at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hutton died Friday at Norton Hospital in Louisville.
