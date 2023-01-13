Services for Judy Kay Brown Barber, 75, widow of Norman Gene Barber, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, Jan. 19, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Barber died Thursday, Jan. 12

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Barber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription