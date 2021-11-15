Judy Wayne Harrod Lancaster, age 78, passed away October 31, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Judy was born on March 9, 1943, to the late Carl and Ruby Loretta Waits Harrod. She retired from Kentucky State Government. Judy enjoyed time spent coloring and car rides in the country. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother with an outgoing and kind soul. 

She is survived by children, Lue Edward Lancaster (Judith), Kathy Cunningham, Crystal Lancaster, and Darling Gordon (Jeff); grandchildren, Brandon Gordon, Justin Gordon, Richard Lancaster, Cory Downey, Dallas Lancaster, and Shawna Lancaster; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Dylan, Mallory, Leah and Sibel Gordon, Jailee L. McDonald “Fizzle-britches,” and Scarlett and Kaydon Lancaster; and by four siblings. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lue Edward Lancaster, Sr.; three siblings; and son-in-law, Jonathan Burger.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Lancaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription