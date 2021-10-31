Judy Lancaster Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Judy Lancaster, 78, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Lancaster died Sunday. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Lancaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. 