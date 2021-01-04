Services for Judy Massengale Stephenson, 70, of Frankfort, will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Lecompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Stephen Fincher will officiate with burial to follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time.
Judy died Friday at her home. She was the daughter of the late Velma Carrender and Lawrence Haskell Massengale and was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Dale Stephenson; grandson, Dale Stephenson; and brother, Warren “Hack” Massengale.
A native of Monticello, Kentucky, Judy worked for the Kentucky Department of Revenue in miscellaneous tax divisions. A member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Judy devoted her time to acting as the financial secretary for the church, teaching Sunday school and serving with the United Methodist Women.
Survivors include her sons, Troy (Melony) Stephenson, Frankfort, Todd (Robin) Stephenson, Shelby County; sister, Sandra (Johnny) Winchester, Monticello; three grandchildren, Jessica Peach, Shanna and Nicole Stephenson; great-grandsons, Kaden and Bryson Peach.
Pallbearers will be Geremy Harper, Justin Peach, Kenneth Powell, Barry Carrender and Buddy Carrender, with Jim Axon serving as honorary pallbearer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, 1230 Liberty Bank Lane, Suite 300, Louisville, KY 40222.
Social distancing and facial covering are required for the services. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.