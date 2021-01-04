Services for Judy Massengale Stephenson, 70, of Frankfort, will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Lecompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Stephen Fincher will officiate with burial to follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time.

Judy Massengale Stephenson.jpg

Judy Massengale Stephenson

Judy died Friday at her home. She was the daughter of the late Velma Carrender and Lawrence Haskell Massengale and was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Dale Stephenson; grandson, Dale Stephenson; and brother, Warren “Hack” Massengale.

A native of Monticello, Kentucky, Judy worked for the Kentucky Department of Revenue in miscellaneous tax divisions. A member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Judy devoted her time to acting as the financial secretary for the church, teaching Sunday school and serving with the United Methodist Women.

Survivors include her sons, Troy (Melony) Stephenson, Frankfort, Todd (Robin) Stephenson, Shelby County; sister, Sandra (Johnny) Winchester, Monticello; three grandchildren, Jessica Peach, Shanna and Nicole Stephenson; great-grandsons, Kaden and Bryson Peach.

Pallbearers will be Geremy Harper, Justin Peach, Kenneth Powell, Barry Carrender and Buddy Carrender, with Jim Axon serving as honorary pallbearer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, 1230 Liberty Bank Lane, Suite 300, Louisville, KY 40222.

Social distancing and facial covering are required for the services. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. 

