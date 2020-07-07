Judy Carol Coulter McCord, age 70, passed away at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Friday.
Judy was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Jan. 1, 1950. She retired from Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet.
She is survived by her son, James R. Manley (Stephanie); daughter, Angela Inman (Scott); brother, Greg Coulter (Vickie); grandchildren, Brittany Manley, James R. Manley Jr., Justin Polsgrove (Elizabeth), Kelsey Rowland (Devon); and great-grandchildren, Jayden Polsgrove and D.J. Rowland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hughes McCord; and parents, J.B. Coulter and Carol Mae Coulter.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anderson County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.