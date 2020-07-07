Judy Carol Coulter McCord, age 70, passed away at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Friday. 

Judy was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Jan. 1, 1950. She retired from Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet. 

She is survived by her son, James R. Manley (Stephanie); daughter, Angela Inman (Scott); brother, Greg Coulter (Vickie); grandchildren, Brittany Manley, James R. Manley Jr., Justin Polsgrove (Elizabeth), Kelsey Rowland (Devon); and great-grandchildren, Jayden Polsgrove and D.J. Rowland. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hughes McCord; and parents, J.B. Coulter and Carol Mae Coulter. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anderson County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

