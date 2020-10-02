Judy Carol Mitchell, age 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Wesley Noss and Brian Roach officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
Judy was born in Frankfort on Sept. 2, 1947, to the late Allen Bedford and Ruby Mae Tillett Mitchell. She retired from Kentucky State Government Retirement Systems after many years of service. Judy was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida to see the ocean or Gatlinburg to visit the shops. Judy was a loving and caring person, and will be best remembered for the wonderful care she took of her family.
She is survived by her brother, Billy Mitchell; niece, Kim Fulkerson (Troy); nephew, Brian Roach (Heather); great-nieces and -nephews, Connor Fulkerson, Rachel Fulkerson, Lauren Fulkerson, Kayla Roach, Tyler Roach and Cameron Roach; and wonderful friends, Dan and Pam Patrick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Thompson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Fulkerson, Connor Fulkerson, Dan Patrick, Brian Roach, Tyler Roach, and Cameron Roach. Honorary pallbearers will be Pam Patrick, Kim Fulkerson, Rachel Fulkerson, Lauren Fulkerson, Heather Roach, Kayla Roach and Barbara Ayers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
