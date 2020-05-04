Judy White Thornton.jpg

Judy White Thornton

Judy Ann White Thornton, 65, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. 

Judy was born in Shelby County on Nov. 9, 1954, to Martha Elizabeth and John Willie White, and had lived in Frankfort for the past 31 years.

She is survived by three daughters, Sherry L. Thornton, Kecia A. Thornton and Tina M. Thornton; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Martha Rodgers; and three brothers, John White Jr., Ricky White and James White. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Private services will be held, and friends are invited to leave condolences for the family at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

 

