Judy Ann Willard, 76, passed away on August 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home with Jay Edington officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Judy Ann Willard was born on August 12, 1947, in Frenchburg, Kentucky, to the late Arnold Johnson and Kathleen Conway Johnson. She worked for Kentucky State Police as a Data Entry Specialist. She will be remembered for her love of oil painting, crafts, camping, fishing, baking, flowers, birds and most of all spending time with her family.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Willard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

