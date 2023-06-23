LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Julia Anne Rakestraw, 58, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. She died Thursday.

