Julia Marie Camden, 55, passed away Thursday. Graveside services are set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 9–10 a.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers. Condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com

 

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Camden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

