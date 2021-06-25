Julia Pearl Botkin Maupin, 98, widow of Renzy S. Maupin, Jr., died June 24, 2021, at Daisy Hill Senior Living in Versailles. Born June 11, 1923, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Pearl Riner Botkin. 

Maupin, Julia.jpg

Julia Maupin

She was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church, former member of Graefenburg Christian Church; a Life Member of Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 110 that merged with Henry Clay Chapter 398; a Charter and Life Member of Akielo Temple No. 128, Daughters of the Nile; and The American Federation of Government Employees.

After graduation at Bridgeport High School in 1943, she accepted a wartime position in Washington, D.C., with War Shipping Administration, U.S. Maritime Service, and later with War Claims Commission. After 10 years of residency there she was transferred to the Department of Treasure in Cincinnati, Ohio, for a short period of time before returning to Franklin County and working at the Alcoholic Beverage Control Department for 5 years. 

She moved to Lexington in 1958 to accept a position at the Federal Correctional Institution, Bureau of Prisons. After 20 years of service, she retired and lived in Fort Myers, Florida, for 24 years. 

She liked to travel. She enjoyed cruises to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Caracas, Curacao, Aruba, Panama Canal; a trip to Spain and 3 trips to Hawaii. Her parents moved to Fort Myers permanently in 1989. 

After their demise, she returned to Kentucky 2002 and resided in Versailles. She spent winters in Florida in 2004 to 2010. 

Survivors include two sons, Larry W. Green (Teresa), Versailles; Robert S. Green, Lexington; and three stepgrandsons. 

Pallbearers will be Larry Green, Robert Green, Michael Burton, Gary Wolf, and Dave Triplett.

Funeral Services will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home. Services will be conducted by Bro. Dave Menser. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are suggested to Clear Creek Baptist Church; Order of Eastern Star; or Akielo Temple No. 128.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave messages of condolence.

