Services for Julia Rowland Horsley, 54, the wife of Butch Horsley, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. She died Monday.

