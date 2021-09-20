A gathering of family and friends for June Carol Quire, 69, wife of the late Danny Wayne Quire, will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at Choateville Ruritan Club. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Quire died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of June Quire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

