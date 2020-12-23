June Dickerson Neat, 90, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday night, Dec. 20, 2020, in Somerset at her son’s (Sean) home. She had been in rapidly declining health during the last several weeks.

June was born April 22, 1930, in the Barnett’s Creek community of Adair County, to the late Thomas Jesse Dickerson and Letha Edna West Dickerson.

In 2015, she was preceded in death by James Arlo Neat, her husband of 65 years.

Also preceding her in death were her sisters, Rose Hagy, Nancy Patterson, JoAnn Burton; and her brothers, John Dickerson, Frank Dickerson and Garnett Andrew Dickerson.

June’s smile and gentle nature brought a sense of peaceful joy to those who encountered her. She was a member of New Hope Separate Baptist Church and a 35-year retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.

She fiercely loved her family and friends, and was loved in kind. She was an avid birdwatcher, quilter, gardener and painter.

Survivors include two sons, The Rev. William Jessee (Virginia “Jenny”) Neat, of Frankfort, and Sean (Angie) Neat, of Somerset; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Thomas A. (Anna) Dickerson, of Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to New Hope Separate Baptist Church, which can be mailed to the church at 10706 Liberty Road, Columbia, KY 42728.

A public graveside service will be noon (CST) Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Haven Hill Cemetery, Columbia, Kentucky. www.grissommartin.com

