James “Junior” Tillman Walker Jr., age 76, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Services will be held at Capital City Christian Church on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating. Visitation will be held at Capital City Christian Church from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday. 

Mr. Walker was born in Frankfort on June 17, 1945, to the late James F. Walker and Lillian Olive Lacy. He served as an engineer for the Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and camping with his buddies and spending time at the beach. He mostly loved being a Papa and will be remembered dearly as a loving husband and father. 

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Ann Moore Walker; children, Marti Duvall (Todd). Jamie Walker, Allen Walker, Dale Walker and Melissa Walker. He was also blessed with several grandchildren. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Arvey Constantine. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

