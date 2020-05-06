Justin Alexander Burger, age 19, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Private services will be held.
He was born in Frankfort on Oct. 29, 2000, to the late Glenn Allen Burger and Andrea Corie Kring. He enjoyed spending time with his grandparents, being outdoors hunting and being with his friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Charity Faith Burger, Jordan Elisabeth Charles, Rebekah Burger and Andrew Gaines; grandparents, Bill and Jennifer Burger, Ray and Irene Patenaude and Phillip and Cathy Kring; extended family, Allen and Karen Tucker; aunts and uncles, Michelle Fister, Shiloh Burger, Jonathan Burger, Maggie Taylor, Emma Scott and David Kring; cousins and many special friends.
The Celebration of Life will be available live streamed on Friday, May 8, 2020, after 1 p.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
