LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Justin Layne Barnette, 30, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Barnette died Saturday at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky all persons attending a visitation or funeral (public or private) will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, and 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice. Exceptions include those ages 5 or under and any person with a disability or physical or mental impairment that would prevent them from wearing a face covering.   

 

