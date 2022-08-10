No services are planned at this time for Justin Brad Lockard, 39. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home. He died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Justin Lockard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

