Justin O’Neil Rodgers, 34, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. A native of Franklin County, he was born on April 22, 1986, to Billy Joe Rodgers and Reba (Ricky) Howe. He was the manager for Clark’s Pump and Go.  

In addition to his parents and stepfather, he is survived by his children, Keegan Elizabeth Rodgers, Georgetown, and Elijah Miller, Frankfort; his sister, Tiffany (Justin) Wright, Lawrenceburg; and his niece, Madison Elizabeth Wright.  

Private services will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

